HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,720 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HP were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in HP by 1,729.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

