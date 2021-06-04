Shell Asset Management Co. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,632 shares of company stock worth $63,248,002. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -195.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

