BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

MTX stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

