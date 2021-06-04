Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Strategic Education worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Strategic Education by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

