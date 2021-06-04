Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $105,000 Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

