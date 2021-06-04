Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,091 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Federal worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Washington Federal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.