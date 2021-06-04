C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $100.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.22.

NYSE AI opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

