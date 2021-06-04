Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

