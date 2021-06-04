Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $14,465,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

