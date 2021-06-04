Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie Sells 10,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,780.55.
Shares of CGP opened at C$4.42 on Friday. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$161.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile
