Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie Sells 10,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,780.55.

Shares of CGP opened at C$4.42 on Friday. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.02. The stock has a market cap of C$161.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

