Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,584 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.
In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GDOT stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4,131.00 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
