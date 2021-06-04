Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,584 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

GDOT stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4,131.00 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

