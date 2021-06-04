Kathryn Rae Lockhart Sells 3,675 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Rae Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $553.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

