Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 189 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $404.58 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

