Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $29,000 Investment in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 697,730 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.