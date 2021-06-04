$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $741.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

