Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $60,846,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $30.67 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

