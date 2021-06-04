Brokers Issue Forecasts for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

