Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

