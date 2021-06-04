Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.