Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000.

IYJ stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

