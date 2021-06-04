Brokerages Set Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) PT at GBX 269

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289 ($3.78).

Several brokerages recently commented on BIFF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:BIFF opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The stock has a market cap of £880.15 million and a P/E ratio of -42.28. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.50.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

