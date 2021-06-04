GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Head-To-Head Survey

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and AllianceBernstein’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.00 $4.05 million $0.49 23.47 AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.20 $279.38 million $2.91 15.60

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GCM Grosvenor and AllianceBernstein, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 AllianceBernstein 0 5 2 0 2.29

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $37.71, indicating a potential downside of 16.91%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Volatility & Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 111.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% AllianceBernstein 7.76% 19.31% 19.28%

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

