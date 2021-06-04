Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,453 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 432,562 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 418,262 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,162,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $48.83 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81.

