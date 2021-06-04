Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

