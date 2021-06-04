Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

ARTNA opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $385.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,168 shares of company stock worth $945,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.