Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 663.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genasys were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Genasys by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genasys alerts:

GNSS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.