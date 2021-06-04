Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,729 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

