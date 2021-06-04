Royce & Associates LP Sells 137,345 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,345 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.10% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of -0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

