Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.51. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

