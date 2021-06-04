Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

AGCO stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

