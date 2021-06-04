Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEP stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

IEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

