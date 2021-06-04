Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $28.90

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $28.09. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,319,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 398,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

