Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 13,766 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after buying an additional 195,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 15.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wabash National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wabash National by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.39 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.36 million, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

