Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

