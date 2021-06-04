Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $956,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $83,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in UGI by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of UGI by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after acquiring an additional 363,779 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

