Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 12,800 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

