Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

