KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

