Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,445 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

