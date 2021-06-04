Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.51 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE CNO opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.44. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,735 shares of company stock worth $2,136,674. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

