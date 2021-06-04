Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at $46,866,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.09 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Yext by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

