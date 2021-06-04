BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 540 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total value of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $349.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

