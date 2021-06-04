Royce & Associates LP Purchases 137 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

UTMD opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $302.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

