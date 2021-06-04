State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,705 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

