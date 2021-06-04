State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.37 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $114,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,523,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.