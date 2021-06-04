Royce & Associates LP Buys 35,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 177.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.