-$0.15 EPS Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Veritone by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Veritone by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $592.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.20.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

