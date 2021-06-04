Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

TSE LB opened at C$44.41 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

