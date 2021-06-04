Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $58.61 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

