Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Raised by Truist Securiti

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

Shares of SMG opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

